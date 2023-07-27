Analysts Set Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS) Price Target at $22.86

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC ( NYSE:KGS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

KGS opened at $17.80 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

