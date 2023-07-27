Analysts Set Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Price Target at $28.29

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

SVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Savers Value Village stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

