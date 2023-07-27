Analyzing Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MJ and Bridger Aerospace Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 3.12 -$5.38 million N/A N/A Bridger Aerospace Group $46.68 million 5.54 -$42.12 million N/A N/A

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A -332.31% -67.74% Bridger Aerospace Group N/A N/A -20.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares MJ and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MJ and Bridger Aerospace Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats MJ on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

