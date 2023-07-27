Analyzing KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW)

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems -29.39% -26.19% -19.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innovative Eyewear and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A KORU Medical Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.55%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and KORU Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $568,687.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 4.50 -$8.66 million ($0.19) -14.47

Innovative Eyewear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORU Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Innovative Eyewear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey.

