Analyzing Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Victoria Gold and Sabre Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victoria Gold currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 134.48%. Given Victoria Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Victoria Gold is more favorable than Sabre Gold Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.3% of Victoria Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Victoria Gold and Sabre Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria Gold N/A N/A N/A Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victoria Gold and Sabre Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria Gold N/A N/A N/A $0.00 3,035.29 Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 71.06 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.12

Victoria Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre Gold Mines. Sabre Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victoria Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Victoria Gold beats Sabre Gold Mines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Victoria Resource Corporation and changed its name to Victoria Gold Corp. in July 2008. Victoria Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

