Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ADRZY opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Andritz has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

