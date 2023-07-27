Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AR opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 103,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.