Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,551.95

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,551.95 ($19.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,661.50 ($21.30). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,657 ($21.25), with a volume of 904,747 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($17.18) to GBX 1,490 ($19.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.16) to GBX 1,250 ($16.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.36) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.31) to GBX 1,270 ($16.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,458.75 ($18.70).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,392.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,459.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,551.95.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.