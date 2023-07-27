Aphria (TSE:APHA) Shares Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 9,609,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
Aphria Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.55.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aphria
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.