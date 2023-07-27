Apollo Global Management (APO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $83.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,584,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,168,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,584,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,168,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,558,790 shares of company stock worth $102,359,452 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $332,126,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $217,878,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

