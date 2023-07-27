AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $17,253,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 495.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $178.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average is $139.29. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.