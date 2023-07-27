Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.55.

AAPL stock opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.