Applied Digital Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

APLD has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 4.09. Applied Digital has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 80.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Digital by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 392,767 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 36.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Applied Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Applied Digital by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 980,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.