Aptiv (APTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-$4.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aptiv Stock Up 0.4 %
APTV stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.