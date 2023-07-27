Aptiv (APTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-$4.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.4 %

APTV stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

