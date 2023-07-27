Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $357.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.19. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,740 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 1,373,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 847,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 658,480 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

