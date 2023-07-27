Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $357.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.19. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
