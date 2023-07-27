Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,018 shares of company stock worth $501,667. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

