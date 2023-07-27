Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMID opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $27.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

