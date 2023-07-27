Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of AMID opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $27.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.28.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Argent Mid Cap ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.