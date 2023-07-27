Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after buying an additional 920,918 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 832.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 521,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $628.17 million, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.