Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $164.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.01. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

