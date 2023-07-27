Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,744 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 534,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 195.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 506,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

