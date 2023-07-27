Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 212 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $11,330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 10,519.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 142,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 125,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. Bank of America decreased their target price on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BRC opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

