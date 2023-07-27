Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 239 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,637,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $115.23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

