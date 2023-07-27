Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 561 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

