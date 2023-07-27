Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 6,175 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 3.6 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.