Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 801 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

