Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 805 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,353 shares of company stock worth $3,380,464. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

