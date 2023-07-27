Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 96 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $196.85 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.58 and its 200-day moving average is $194.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -546.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In related news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $869,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $748,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $869,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,713 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

