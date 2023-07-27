Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after buying an additional 73,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 554,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.01 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CL King boosted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.