Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 102.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 66,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 172.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 639,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

