Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,215,586 shares in the company, valued at $248,209,249.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,391,009 shares of company stock worth $60,248,246. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.07 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

