Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Amundi raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $21,888,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,396,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,950,000 after acquiring an additional 716,196 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 752.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.