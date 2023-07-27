Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,245 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $376,294,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last ninety days. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

