Arizona State Retirement System Buys 253 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.