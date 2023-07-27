Arizona State Retirement System Buys 299 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $35,996,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,449,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

