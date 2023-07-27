Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,762 shares of company stock worth $4,529,619. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

