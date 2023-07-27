Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after buying an additional 479,542 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

