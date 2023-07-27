Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 903.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

BOKF opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160. 57.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.