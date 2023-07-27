Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,413.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

