Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,115,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Insider Activity

Verint Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,926 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

