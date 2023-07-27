Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Certara were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,607 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,915,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Certara by 1,071.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 765,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 700,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Stephens started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Certara Stock Performance

Certara stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.