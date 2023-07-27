Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 2,622.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Sonos Trading Up 2.8 %

SONO stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82, a PEG ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $141,187 in the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

