Arizona State Retirement System Has $700,000 Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 21,600.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $3,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $226.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $234.69.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. WD-40’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WDFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

