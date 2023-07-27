Arizona State Retirement System Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 432,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $127.80 and a 12 month high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 116.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.