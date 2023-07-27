Arizona State Retirement System Has $737,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOSP. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

