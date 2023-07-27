Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.73. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research upped their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.