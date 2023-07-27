Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 118,994 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 408,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,317 shares of company stock valued at $252,722. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

