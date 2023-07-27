Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,968 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,753,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

