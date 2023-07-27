Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 260 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $26,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3,024.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMED opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.21.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.