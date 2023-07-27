Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 391 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

