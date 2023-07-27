Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 489 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

